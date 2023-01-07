Shreyas Iyer honoured at annual Mumbai Cricket Association Awards

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer was honoured with five awards at the annual Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) awards.

The awards were held at the MCA Club at the Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday.

MCA took to Instagram to share a picture of Iyer receiving an award.

"5 Trophies", the Instagram story posted by MCA read.

Shreyas Iyer had an incredible 2022, which saw him become a staple in India's middle-order, especially in white-ball cricket.

Iyer was the epitome of consistency and calmness this year, outdoing the likes of star batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul with his bat this year. By becoming the highest international run scorer for Team India, Iyer also put a stop to the hegemony of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of India's leading batters. He finished as the country's leading run-scorer in international cricket last year.

In 2022, Iyer ended with 1,609 international runs at an average of 48.75. He scored one century and 14 half-centuries, with a best of 113*.

In five Test matches, Iyer scored 422 runs across eight innings at an average of 60.28, with four half-centuries. He ends the year with the best Test score of 92.

In 17 ODIs, he scored 724 runs at an average of 55.69. He was extremely consistent in the format, scoring one century and six half-century in his 15-innings run in the 50-over format, with the best score of 113*.

Iyer showed his top form in T20Is too, scoring 463 runs at an average of 35.61 and striking at a strike rate of 141.15. Four half-centuries came out of his bat in the 20-over format in 2022, with the best score of 74*.

Behind him were the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, as far as his Indian teammates are concerned.

Iyer played one match for West Zone, which won the Duleep Trophy 2022. He scored a total of 108 runs in the match, including a knock of 71.

Iyer was also a part of Mumbai's team that won its maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. In six matches he played for his side, he scored 173 runs at an average of 28.83. One half-century came out of his bat in the tournament, with the best score of 73.

This stylish right-hand batter has incredible first-class cricket. In 62 matches and 106 innings, he has scored 5,324 runs at an average of 52.71. Iyer has 13 FC tons and 29 fifties to his name with the best score of 202*.

His List-A record is just as great. In 121 matches and 114 innings, he has scored 4,700 runs at an average of 46.07. He has nine centuries and 31 half-centuries in this format. His best individual score in this format is 148.

He has also scored 5,217 in 197 T20Is at an average of above 32 with two centuries and 33 fifties.

Notably, this batter will be in action next during the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which will start on January 10.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODI series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

