India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer to join India squad for Delhi Test

Shreyas Iyer, India's top middle-order batsman, will return to the squad for the second Test against Australia at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Due to a back injury, Shreyas missed the ODI series against New Zealand as well as the Nagpur Test.

"India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI wrote in a statement.

The second Test match will be played in Delhi for the first time in more than five years on Friday (February 17).

Iyer has made a remarkable start to his Test career and has become a vital part of India's middle order, especially in home conditions. At the moment, he is regarded as the team's best player of spin bowling, so his inclusion will come as a major boost for the team.