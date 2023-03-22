Shreyas Iyer to undergo surgery, likely to miss IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer who was ruled out of the ongoing three-match ODI series between India and Australia, is likely to be out of action for at least the next four to five months. According to a report in Time of India, the 28-year-old right-handed batter is set to undergo surgery to treat his recurring lower back injury issue.

If he goes under the knife, then he will not be available for the entire IPL 2023 and will also miss the World Test Championship final between India and Australia that will take place at the Oval from June 7 to 11.His absence will be a big blow to two-time IPL champions KKR as Shreyas is their captain and a key player in the XI. He was signed for Rs 12.25 crore in the mega auction that took place last year, and the former Delhi Capitals skipper lived up to the billing by finishing the season as the leading run getter for Shah Rukh Khan's side. The two time champions is likely to have a new skipper this season.