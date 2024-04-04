Shubman Gill's Explosive 89* Powers Gujarat Titans to 199/4 Against Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill struck a belligerent 89 not out off just 48 balls to propel his team to a challenging total of 199 for 4 against Punjab Kings in the 18th match of IPL 2024 here on Thursday.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, Punjab Kings were made to rue their decision as Gill tore into their bowling attack. The in-form opener found the boundary with ease and played some audacious strokes to dominate the innings.

With regular middle-order batsman David Miller out with a niggle, New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson was brought into the Gujarat Titans lineup.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, were forced to make a change due to injury concerns as they replaced Liam Livingstone with Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

The match hangs in the balance as Punjab Kings will now need a special effort to chase down the imposing target set by Gujarat Titans.