Sikandar Raza returns to Zimbabwe squad for ODI series against Ireland

Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup star Sikandar Raza will return to international cricket for the upcoming One Day International series against Ireland.

The all-rounder missed his side's T20 series win over Ireland in order to fulfil some of his franchise commitments but is back in the set-up for the ODI series.

For his efforts in August of last year, the 36-year-old became the first Zimbabwean to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month title. He continued his strong play into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, where his performances earned him a berth in the ICC Team of the Tournament.

He is also one of four nominees - along with Babar Azam, Ben Stokes and Tim Southee - for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year award.

Raza's inclusion is a much-need boost after the news that all-rounder Sean Williams will miss the series with a broken finger.

Apart from Raza, former captain Chamunorwa Chibhabha has been recalled to boost Zimbabwe's top-order batting options.

Ballance was capped 16 times in ODI cricket by England between 2013 and 2015, but has not played since and is now eligible to represent the country of his birth.

Top-order batter Gary Ballance, who missed the last two T20I matches against Ireland due to mild concussion, is fit again and in line to make his ODI bow for the country of his birth after he was included in the squad.

Zimbabwe will however be without veteran all-rounder Sean Williams after he broke a right-hand finger in the field during the second game on Saturday.

The rest of the players in the squad, led by captain Craig Ervine, were all involved in the T20I series which Zimbabwe won by two victories to one after beating Ireland by four wickets in a nail-biting decider played in front of a capacity crowd at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

The ODI matches will take place at the same venue with the first one scheduled for this January 18 the second game pencilled in for Saturday, 21 January, and the third and final set for January 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

