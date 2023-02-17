Social media influencer Sapna Gill arrested for trying to assault cricketer Prithvi Shaw

Team India cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his friend, who had stepped out for dinner, were the victims of an alleged attack on their automobile by fans after the cricketer had denied to entertain requests for multiple selfies.One of the fans in question, Sapna Gill, a social media influencer and a Bhojpuri actress, who has starred in such titles as Kashi Amarnath, Nirhua Chalal London, and Mera Watan was arrested for the purported attack on the batsman’s vehicle outside a hotel in Santacruz.Gill, a social media influencer, who has around 220k followers on Instagram, is known to post regular updates ranging from fashion and lifestyle videos to dance clips.

Sapna and her friend were reportedly escorted from the premises by a security guard following the incident and did not have a positive reaction to the same.As per reports, the duo along with her friends allegedly attacked the 23-year-old’s friend’s four-wheeler with a baseball bat as he was stepping out of the hotel. The police later arrested Sapna. An offence was registered at Oshiwara Mumbai, under the section of unlawful assembly, extortion and other sections. The accused in the case damaged the car of the complainant (Prithvi Shaw) and then demanded Rs 50,000 to let go of the matter. One accused has been arrested, efforts are underway to nab others. No counter FIR or counter allegations have been made so far. We will investigate if the other side makes any complaint." said DCP Zone 9 Anil Paraskar. Meanwhile, Sapna Gill also alleged that she was assaulted by Prithvi Shaw in the nightclub after he refused to take selfies with her and her friends.