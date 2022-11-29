Sony India bags broadcast rights for Lanka Premier League 2022

Mumbai, Nov 29 Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has bagged the exclusive broadcast rights for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League 2022, slated to be held from December 6-23, 2022.

The broadcaster will get exclusive Television rights across the Indian subcontinent including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, and Maldives along with digital rights for India and Sri Lanka.

Cricket fans are in for a high-octane ride with 40+ matches to be telecast across Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 5 channels, the Sony Pictures Network informed in a release on Tuesday.

The third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will commence on December 6, 2022, and will consist of five teams Colombo Stars, Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings, and Kandy Warriors.

Two-time champions Jaffna Kings will look to bag their third straight title under captain Thisara Perera and star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

Matches will be played at three venues R. Premadasa stadium, Colombo; Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

The third edition of the Lanka Premier League was earlier scheduled for July-August 2022 but was postponed because of the severe economic crisis engulfing the country.

