Sony Pictures Networks India extends broadcast deal with ECB till 2028

Mumbai, Aug 10 Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) on Wednesday announced the extension of its partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the exclusive television and digital rights for six years till 2028.

The deal will cover the broadcast of England's matches in India along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Maldives. The renewal will give Sony exclusive rights to broadcast all England senior men's and women's international matches along with domestic competitions on its sports channels and OTT platform SonyLIV.

"We're delighted to extend this partnership for another six years, broadcasting England men's and women's home international cricket to a passionate global audience. This partnership also enables us to bring the men's county game to the biggest cricket audience in the world."

"After the thrilling conclusion of the England v India men's Test series last month, there is so much fantastic cricket to look forward to over the coming years, including the women's series between England and India next month. I am sure fans will continue to be entertained and enthralled by the contests between our two countries," said Clare Connor, Interim CEO, ECB.

Sony will get access to around 250 days of international men's cricket, including men's 5-match Test series and limited-overs series between England and India, and wpmen's series between the two nations as well.

England and India have been involved in some thrilling cricket matches including the recent India's tour of England, which had the Test series being tied 2-2 and India winning both the T20I and ODI series 2-1.

"SPN has had an outstanding association with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), that has enabled us to bring premiere sporting content to our viewers who enjoy cricket. The extension of the broadcast partnership is a testament to our strong portfolio of sports content in the country, which we have successfully built and nurtured over the years."

"This association is an opportunity to bring to the Indian audience an unparalleled viewing experience across the Sony Sports Network and our digital platform SonyLIV. This partnership will only bolster our endeavour further," said N.P. Singh, Managing Director and CEO, SPN.

The deal also includes other series like The Ashes in England, as well as against teams like Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, and others. Apart from international cricket, Sony also has the rights to telecast domestic competitions like LV=Insurance County Championship, Vitality T20 Blast and Royal London One-Day Cup.

"We, at Sony Pictures Networks India are happy to extend our long-standing partnership with England and Wales Cricket Board. The English cricket team is amongst the most formidable in the world, and we look forward to broadcasting high quality cricket played in England during primetime viewing hours including the 21 matches featuring India between 2023 to 2028."

"In addition to this, Team England has elevated global interest in their new brand of test cricket led by their captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. The England-India rivalry has always been an exciting proposition for cricket fans around the world and our viewers can look forward to some thrilling cricket action until 2028," said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, SPN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor