Sourav Ganguly built a new team, and backed them, I doubt if Virat Kohli did the same: Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who played under two great leaders Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni during his illustrious career rated Ganguly’s leadership higher than anyone. The former right-hander said statistically, Virat Kohli as captain may remain among the best. Still, he could not build a team much as Ganguly did.“Sourav Ganguly built a new team, brought in new players and backed them through their highs and lows,” Sehwag said in the latest episode of Sports18’s show Home of Heroes. “I doubt if Kohli did that in his tenure,” he added.

Ganguly, who led India in 49 Tests in his close to five-years at the helm, is currently the president of BCCI. He had a win percentage of 42.85 with 21 wins, 15 draws and 13 defeats. Sehwag went on to add that Kohli, who recently stepped down as India's skipper from all the formats, backed some players, but he did not back some.“In my opinion, the #1 captain is the one who builds a team and gives confidence to his players. He (Kohli) backed some players, some he did not,” Sehwag said.Notably, Kohli stepped down as India's T20I and Test captain while he was removed as India's ODI captain. Ganguly is currently the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) while Kohli continues to be a key member of the Indian squads across the three formats.