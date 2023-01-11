Sourav Ganguly confirms Rishabh Pant will miss IPL 2023 after car accident

Former India skipper and the current Director of Cricket of Delhi Capitals, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that stumper-batter Rishabh Pant will not be available for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 25-year-old is still recovering from a horrifying car accident that left him with multiple injuries in the entire body.

Soon after the accident, the middle-order batter was taken to a local hospital for primary aid before he was shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradoon. Recently, the cricketer was airlifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with Delhi Capitals. It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by Sports Today. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are on a hunt to find a new skipper for the upcoming season. As per report, they might turn to Australia international David Warner for the role as the veteran has prior experience of leading a side in the cash-rich league.