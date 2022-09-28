Sourav Ganguly inaugurates Lord's style Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has inaugurated a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata that is based on the theme of the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. It is a venue where Ganguly has a certain history attached to it as India successfully chased down 326 runs against England on July 13, 2002 in the Natwest series and Ganguly took off his t-shirt in the Lord's balcony.

The pandal, named Garia's Durga Puja pandal, will be inaugurated by Ganguly himself. It is to be noted that that Puja pandal at this venue is one of the most unique Puja pandals in the 'City of Joy' Kolkata.Ganguly played a total of 113 Test matches and scored 7212 runs, with 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He also scalped 32 wickets. In ODIs, the former skipper has scored 11363 runs in 311 matches, along with 100 wickets and 22 centuries.

