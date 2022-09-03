Sourav Ganguly pulls out of Legends League Cricket due to personal reasons

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly withdrew from the upcoming Legends League on Saturday, September 3, claiming personal reasons.

Sources in the know revealed to India Today that Ganguly would not be taking a part in the one-off game, in the Legends League where Indian Maharajas were scheduled to face World XI, led by Eoin Morgan. On the occasion of Azadi Ki Amrit Maha Utsav, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was set to play a match at Eden Gardens. On September 16, this game between the World XI and the India Maharajas is set to take place at Eden.