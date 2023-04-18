Sourav Ganguly unfollows Virat Kohli on Instagram

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli are seemingly at odds with each other. Following a cold on-field moment during the RCB vs DC IPL 2023 game, the batting greats of India have shunned each other on Instagram. Virat Kohli recently unfollowed Sourav Ganguly on the platform and as per the latest development, Ganguly has apparently returned the favor by removing Kohli from his follow list.

On Saturday, moments after RCB's 23-run win against Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy, two videos went viral on social media which eventually became the cynosure of the match. In the first, Kohli was seen throwing a cold stare at Ganguly, who was sitting inside the DC dug out, two overs before RCB's win. In the second video, the DC director of cricket was seen avoiding a handshake with Kohli as he jumped the queue, going past Ricky Ponting to meet the rest of the RCB players. Ganguly and Kohli have some sort of history. Kohli lost his position as the Indian cricket team captain when Ganguly was the BCCI president. Reportedly, this might have been the cause the friction between the two. However, there has never been any official response from the cricketers regarding the same.