Sourav Ganguly's lie exposed after Kohli's explosive press conference?

Virat Kohli on Wednesday said, he was informed of his removal as India's ODI captain just one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting to pick the Test squad for South Africa, he said at a press interaction on Wednesday. Kohli also said that there had been no communication from the BCCI over the ODI captaincy between September 16, when he announced that he would be stepping down from the T20I captaincy at the end of the T20 World Cup, and December 8, when the South Africa-bound Test squad was named.

Kohli also clarified that his decision to quit as T20I captain just prior to the World Cup was "received well" and termed as "progressive" by the BCCI top brass. His words were in sharp contrast to that of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's, which suggested Kohli was asked to reconsider his decision. As Kohli's comments seemingly portray complete different in communication between the board and Kohli, fans on Twitter criticised BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

2001 : Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the greatest white ball batsmen for India



2011 : Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the greatest leaders in Indian cricket



2021 : Sourav Ganguly will be considered as one of the greatest liars in Indian cricket pic.twitter.com/Ze3zOOLtjL — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) December 15, 2021