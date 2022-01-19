South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Proteas opt to bat, Venkatesh Iyer makes debut

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI at the Boland Park In Paarl against India. In the absence of regular limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will lead the Indian squad for the first time in ODIs. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is making his debut for Team India in the ODI format.

All eyes will again be on former skipper Virat Kohli as he tries to fit in purely as a batter in the national side. Rahul is captaining India for the first time in his 39th ODI; the last time a player led India before playing 50 ODIs was Mohinder Amarnath in Oct 1984 (35 ODIs).KL Rahul is the third player after Syed Kirmani & Virender Sehwag to lead India in ODIs without having captained in List A cricket previously. South Africa don't have the greatest ODI record of late, and it's something they'll be keen to rectify under Bavuma. This series seems like a good opportunity to test out certain combinations.

