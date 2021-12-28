South Africa vs India, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah walks off field after suffering ankle injury

Jasprit Bumrah twisted his ankle on day 3 of first Test against South Africa. Bumrah, in his follow through, twisted his ankle in a nasty manner and walked off the field to receive medical treatment. The incident took place in the second session of Day 3 in the ongoing Test against South Africa as the seamer was bowling his sixth over. After delivering the fifth ball of the over, Bumrah's twisted his ankle and immediately went down on the ground in immense pain.

The physio rushed to the ground and although following a brief pause, Bumrah was up on his feet, he left the ground with the medical staff. Mohammed Siraj then bowled the final ball of the over. A bandage was strapped on the 28-year-old quick's ankle as the seamer was seen receiving treatment in the dugout. Bumrah had provided India their first breakthrough getting rid of captain Dean Elgar caught behind off the very first over of the South African innings. He had bowled 5.5 overs, picking up one wickets for 12 runs