South Africa vs India, 2nd Test: India 8 wickets away from winning Wanderers Test

The Wanderers test is all set to go down to the wire, with 8 wickets remaining for the proteas. SA need 240 runs to win. In response, openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar took SA to 34/0 after 7 overs at Tea and batted with positive intent. A few overs into the final session, Thakur dismissed Markram on 31 to give the visitors their first breakthrough. India's joy was short-lived as Elgar and Petersen, like the first innings, stitched a stubborn stand to leave Indian bowlers yearning for their second breakthrough.

At last, 46 runs later, Ashwin dismissed Petersen on 28. Eventually Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen played out the last phase of the day's play, adding 25 runs for the third wicket. Earlier, Thakur and Vihari did very well in taking India's lead past 200. If Thakur had bailed India out of trouble with the ball on day two, on day three, he did the same job with the bat. Resuming with a lead of 161 at lunch, Thakur tore into Marco Jansen, hammering boundaries through cover and point. Thakur continued to deal into boundaries off Jansen, a top-edge on hook went over the keeper for a six while the next two boundaries were lofted and pulled towards the on-side.

