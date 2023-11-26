IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals retain Prithvi Shaw, KKR release Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals have decided to retain their explosive opener Prithvi Shaw, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered during his county cricket stint, while Kolkata Knight Riders have freed up a purse worth Rs 10.75 crore by releasing out of form all-rounder Shardul Thakur. The opener endured a forgettable season in 2023; he scored only 106 runs in eight matches in the edition, was dropped mid-way into the season and was even criticised by head coach Ricky Ponting during a press conference. Shaw is currently recovering from a knee injury suffered during his county cricket stint, and it seems the Capitals are willing to invest in the young opener, possibly due to his explosive potential.

Shaw, 24, kickstarted his IPL career with the Capitals in 2018 and in 71 matches, has scored 1694 runs at an impressive strike rate of 145.78. The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to release INR 10.75 crores in their purse, reportedly by releasing all-rounder Shardul Thakur from their roster. In the 2023 season, Shardul took part in 11 matches for the franchise, scoring 113 runs and taking seven wickets.With the introduction of the Impact Player rule, Shardul's utility – at least in the IPL stratosphere – seems to be diminishing as neither his bowling nor his batting has enough firepower to be slotted among the top-6. If they do release Shardul, they will have a total purse of 15.75 crores.