IPL auction 2024: Shardul Thakur sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been acquired by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs. four crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday. A two-time IPL champion with the Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and 2021, Thakur most recently played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, which signed him for Rs. 10.75 crore in last year’s auction. Thakur featured in 11 games for the side in 2023, scoring 113 runs and taking seven wickets.

Besides KKR and CSK, Thakur has also been part of the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. In his IPL career spanning 86 appearances, Thakur has scored 286 runs and claimed 89 wickets at an average of 28.76.

The seasoned all-rounder's return to the Chennai Super Kings, where he enjoyed previous success, adds depth and experience to the team. Fans are eager to witness Thakur's contributions in the upcoming IPL season as he joins the familiar colors of the Chennai Super Kings.