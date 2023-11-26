Kolkata revamps entire squad for IPL 2024 - 12 players released by the franchise

KKR have released have players left, right and centre. A total of 12 players sacrificed. Shardul Thakur is the biggest named released by the two-time champions. They have a remaining purse of 37.2 crore.
Players retained by KKR
Shreyas Iyer
Varun Chakravarthy
Andre Russell
Rinku Singh
Nitish Rana
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Sunil Narine
Jason Roy
Suyash Sharma
Venkatesh Iyer
Harshit Rana
Vaibhav Arora
KKR looking for a complete revamp - 12 players released by the franchise. The Indian Premier League 2024's trade window closes on Sunday, November 26, 2023, ahead of the auction on December 19 in Dubai. All franchises will release their lists of retained and released players today.
Shardul Thakur
Shakib Al Hasan
Lockie Ferguson
Umesh Yadav
Litton Das
Tim Southee
Johnson Charles
David Wiese
Arya Desai
N Jagadeesan
Mandeep Singh
Kulwant Khejroliya