Kolkata revamps entire squad for IPL 2024 - 12 players released by the franchise

KKR have released have players left, right and centre. A total of 12 players sacrificed. Shardul Thakur is the biggest named released by the two-time champions. They have a remaining purse of 37.2 crore.

Players retained by KKR

Shreyas Iyer

Varun Chakravarthy

Andre Russell

Rinku Singh

Nitish Rana

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Sunil Narine

Jason Roy

Suyash Sharma

Venkatesh Iyer

Harshit Rana

Vaibhav Arora

KKR looking for a complete revamp - 12 players released by the franchise. The Indian Premier League 2024's trade window closes on Sunday, November 26, 2023, ahead of the auction on December 19 in Dubai. All franchises will release their lists of retained and released players today.

Shardul Thakur

Shakib Al Hasan

Lockie Ferguson

Umesh Yadav

Litton Das

Tim Southee

Johnson Charles

David Wiese

Arya Desai

N Jagadeesan

Mandeep Singh

Kulwant Khejroliya