South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Quinton de Kock's century powers Proteas for 287

South Africa have beem bowled out for 287 then, which is much less than what they looked like getting when the partnership between de Kock and van der Dussen was going strong. 214/3 they were after around 35 overs.Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen added 144 runs for the fourth wicket after the home side lost its three wickets early.

Deepak Chahar has been the pick of the Indian bowlers so far with his two wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal got one each. India aim for a consolation win, having already lost the series. The Proteas, on the other hand, will hope to register a clean sweep, having won the first two games at the Boland Park in Paarl comprehensively. South Africa have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.