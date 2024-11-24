Quinton de Kock Sold To Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) For 3.60 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹3.60 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Quinton de Kock entered the auction with a base price of ₹2 crore. While franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians showed initial interest, KKR’s strategic bidding secured the seasoned South African star.

A veteran of the league, de Kock has consistently delivered in the IPL over the years. With 2,870 runs in 92 matches at an impressive strike rate of 134.08, he remains one of the most effective overseas players in the tournament.

In IPL 2024, playing for Lucknow Super Giants, de Kock amassed 384 runs in 12 matches at an average of 32.00 and a strike rate of 142. Despite his impactful performances, Lucknow opted to release him, making him a valuable pick in the auction. Kolkata Knight Riders, after the departure of Shreyas Iyer, have focused on building a balanced side capable of competing for their third IPL title.