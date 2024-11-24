David Miller Sold To Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) For 7.50 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

South African power-hitter David Miller has been acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹7.50 crores at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Known for his explosive batting and finishing abilities, Miller’s addition adds depth and experience to the LSG middle order.





The bidding for Miller was competitive, with several franchises showing interest, but LSG secured the seasoned left-hander to strengthen their lineup. Miller, often referred to as "Killer Miller" for his ability to turn games around with his big-hitting prowess, is expected to play a crucial role in the team's pursuit of their first IPL title. Miller holds the record for the second fastest T20I century among full member ICC nations, and the fastest against full member opposition, achieving the milestone in 35 deliveries

