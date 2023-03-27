South Africa's pacers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje return for crucial two-match ODI series against Netherlands

Johannesburg [South Africa], March 27 : South Africa has named a full-strength 15-member squad to face the Netherlands in their final two ICC Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures.

Only the top eight sides in the Super League standings will gain a direct entry into the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

With 78 points in their kitty, the Proteas are currently placed ninth on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings. Two wins against Netherlands (each game carries 10 points) in the upcoming series, will see them overtake West Indies (currently in eighth place with 88 points) and position them well for direct qualification to the mega event in India.

Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are back in the squad, after having been rested for the recent ODI series against West Indies.

White-ball head coach Rob Walter believed that this set of players could do the job for South Africa.

"We have named our strongest possible squad for these games given the importance of these matches in the context of qualifying for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. We have a job to do and I am confident that with this group of players, we can get the job done," said the coach as quoted by ICC.

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe added, "Cricket South Africa would like to wish Rob and his team well for the series against the Netherlands. The second match of the series will be a special occasion as it marks the annual Pink Day. This is an important day in the CSA calendar as it allows us to raise awareness and funds for an important cause. It is a game that everyone is looking forward to."

South Africa squad for the ODIs: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Fixtures: March 31, First ODI, Benoni at 1 PM local time, April 2, Second ODI, Johannesburg at 10 am local time.

Currently, South Africa is hosting an all-format series against West Indies. South Africa won the Test series by 2-0 while the ODI series ended in a 1-1 draw after the first ODI was abandoned due to rain. The T20I series between both sides is levelled at 1-1, with the final T20I set to be played on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor