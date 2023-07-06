"Special shirt for my 100th test": Steve Smith shares emotional story

Headingley [UK], July 6 : Australian batter Steve Smith is all geared up to achieve a milestone in his career as he is playing his 100th test match in Headingley on Thursday.

Ahead of the game, Smith shared a story on his Instagram handle "Special shirt for my 100th test".

Steve Smith has performed well so far in the series.

In 99 matches, Smith has scored 9,113 runs with an average of 59.56. He has scored 32 centuries and 37 half-centuries. Only 15 cricketers are part of Australia's "hundred club," but Smith will join an even more restricted group as one of only three hitters in the history of the sport to have played 50 or more Tests and averaged at least 59.

Smith had scored 110 runs in the first innings of the second test match, providing a solid base for Australia.

Australia started the Ashes series with a narrow win with the skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon's resilient effort in the lower order.

They also won the second match despite a valiant 155-run knock from English skipper Ben Stokes.

Australia, however, have some concern as their experienced spinner and in-form bowler Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the series sustaining an injury to his calf while running in from the square leg boundary in the second test. Lyon has taken nine wickets in two matches.

Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green/Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland/Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy.

