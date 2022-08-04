Specialist batting camp from Pravin Amre, Saba Karim headline launch of Delhi Capitals' first Academy in Noida

New Delhi, Aug 4 Batting masterclasses from Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Pravin Amre and Head of Talent Search Saba Karim to young cricketers headlined the launch of IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals' first academy in Noida through a two-day specialist batting camp at the Noida Cricket Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday.

In an official release from the franchise, Amre, the former India cricketer, was appreciative of the Delhi Capitals management for setting up the two-day batting camp, and elaborated on how the facility will help in nurturing upcoming cricketing talent from the region.

"There is a strong presence of good quality talent in this region and we feel great that the management asked us to help nurture the talent here. Delhi has been the one franchise who has always promoted the youngsters and that has always been our vision. It is important that youngsters receive good advice at the right age so they learn and inculcate good habits from the starting of their careers."

"Going forward, we will also have specialist spin bowlers' camp, fast bowlers' camp, and wicketkeeping masterclasses as well. So, we have all those plans set up in place. So, this has been a good initiative taken up by the Delhi Capitals management."

Karim, the former India wicketkeeper, further explained the expansion plans of Delhi Capitals' academies in the country. "This is a great time for young cricketers in Noida. We have started this academy because of the location and the infrastructure, it will be wonderful for youngsters to practice in an international cricket arena."

"We are excited to bring this cricket atmosphere in Noida because we feel there is a dearth of quality cricket centers here. That is one of the reasons why DC has a plan to set up a center here."

"In search of scouting for talent, the best part of Delhi Capitals is that we have set up so many academies in Delhi NCR. We intend to expand to other parts of country as well. So, we will soon have a large pool of talent from where we can pick young players and try to groom and mentor them, so that they come up to our standards."

