Spinner Asif Afridi suspended by PCB for failing to report fixing approach

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has been suspended with immediate effect by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under its anti-corruption code on Tuesday (September 13).The PCB charged Afridi for two breaches, including failing to report a corrupt approach, and the veteran spinner now has a maximum of 14 days to respond to the charges against him.He had already missed most of the ongoing National T20 Cup, and now he will not be allowed to take part in any cricket-related activity until the conclusion of the case that is currently under the PCB's anti-corruption unit after being suspended under Article 4.71 of the PCB's anti-corruption code.

The PCB said in an official statement: “The Pakistan Cricket Board, on 12 September 2022, provisionally suspended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's left-arm spinner Asif Afridi with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means that he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity, pending the conclusion of the investigation being carried out by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit.”The statement further reads: “Asif Afridi has today been issued a Notice of Charge for two breaches under Article 2.4 of the Code and has fourteen (14) days to respond to the charges.”Asif played his last match for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 31 against Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, where he scalped two wickets for 24 runs in Rawalpindi. Earlier this year, Asif had earned a call-up to the Pakistan side for the home series against Australia, but did not make the XI. He had been rewarded for an impressive PSL season during which he picked up eight wickets in five matches for Multan Sultans while returning an economy rate of 6.5.