Sportasy Announces Official Sponsorship with Five Teams from Tamil Nadu Premier League

Sportasy, one of India's fastest-growing daily fantasy sports platforms, has partnered with five Tamil Nadu Premier League teams to storm the world of Indian fantasy sports. The five teams are - Lyca Kovai Kings, Siechem Madurai Partners, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Nellai Royal Kings, and Ruby Trichy Warriors. In addition, the brand has also signed up Indian and Chennai Super Kings Cricketer Shivam Dube as the brand ambassador. In a nation where cricket is more a religion than a sport, fantasy cricket has gained tremendous popularity over the past few years. With the latest steps, the company aims to solidify its foothold in the Indian fantasy sports market and emerge as a leader.Sportasy, registered as Blossomfield Gamingzone Pvt. Ltd., is an Ernakulam-based gaming platform that offers daily fantasy sports contests and online fantasy sports tournaments under one roof. Players can monetize their strategic abilities, analytical skills, and understanding of a particular sport using the innovative platform. The platform provides players with a unique opportunity to enjoy fantasy sports at the lowest commission in the industry, making them stand out from their competitors. Sportasy also emphasizes giving customers a memorable fantasy sports experience through the best customer support.

Commenting on the latest associations, Sabarish Rajendharan, Founder and CEO of Sportasy, said, "It is an absolute honour for us to partner with Shivam Dube as the ambassador of Sportasy. But that's not all; we've also partnered with five teams in Tamil Nadu Premier League - the second-largest cricket league in the country. I believe these partnerships will take Sportasy to newer heights, clubbed with the lowest commissions and customer support we offer."In a statement, cricketer Shivam Dube sounded excited about being associated with Sportasy as a brand ambassador. "I am very excited to be associated with India's fastest growing fantasy sports platform Sportasy. Sportasy app engages cricket fans and brings them closer to the game of cricket by providing them with a fantastic experience online. I am happy to be a part of Sportasy as it provides an opportunity for fantasy sports enthusiasts to connect with their favourite sports." India is the biggest fantasy sports market with a user base of 13+ crores. Moreover, fantasy cricket is the highest contributor to the overall revenue of the entire fantasy sports industry. In this scenario, Sportasy enables fantasy enthusiasts to start their journey in the fantasy sports universe. Users can register on the Sportasy app and start winning from a large pool of contests. Sportasy app is currently available on Android, and the iOS version is coming soon.The platform now envisions achieving the mark of 5 million app downloads and becoming the "go-to application "for fantasy sports leveraging its latest partnerships.



