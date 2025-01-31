IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: England Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against India at MCA in Pune, Rinku Singh in Playing XI (VIDEO)

England won the toss and chose to bowl first in the fourth T20I of their tour of India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. India made three changes to their playing XI with Arshdeep Singh replacing Mohammed Shami, Rinku Singh coming in for Dhruv Jurel, and Shivam Dube replacing Washington Sundar. For England, two changes were made with Saqib Mahmood replacing Mark Wood and Jacob Bethell coming in for Harry Smith.

The match is set to start at 7:00 PM. For TV viewers, the match is being broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Both teams are aiming for a crucial victory. India is looking to recover from their defeat in Rajkot and seal the series, while England seeks to extend their winning streak.

The pitch at the MCA Stadium is known for being spin-friendly, though it also offers support for batters. Pacers tend to get movement and bounce early. The average first-innings score in T20Is here is 166. Weather conditions are expected to be clear, with temperatures around 18 degrees Celsius during the match.

Key stats to watch out for include England’s Harry Brook, who has struggled with just 38 runs in the series so far. Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy boasts an impressive average of 8.5 with 10 wickets in the series. All-rounder Hardik Pandya needs two more wickets to equal Yuzvendra Chahal and become the joint second-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is.