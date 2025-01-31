IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube's Fifties Power India to 181/9 After Early Collapse

India vs England, 4th T20I: Half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube helped India recover from an early collapse to post 181 for nine against England in the fourth T20I on Friday.
Sanju Samson opened India's innings but was dismissed early by Saqib Mahmood. Mahmood took three wickets for 35 runs in four overs including Samson Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav.
India were in trouble at 12 for 3, but Pandya and Dube shared an 87-run partnership to guide the team past the 150-mark. Pandya scored 53 off 30 balls, while Dube contributed 52 off 33 balls.
Rinku Singh contributed 30 off 26 balls, while Abhishek Sharma added 29 off 19 balls at the top of the order.
Saqib Mahmood was the standout bowler for England, taking 3 wickets for 35 runs.
Brief Score:
India: 181/9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 53, Shivam Dube 53; Saqib Mahmood 3/35).
England won the toss and opted to bowl first. India made three changes to their lineup with Arshdeep Singh replacing Mohammed Shami, Rinku Singh coming in for Dhruv Jurel, and Shivam Dube replacing Washington Sundar.
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood