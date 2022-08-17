SRH names Port Elizabeth-based franchise as ‘Sunrisers Eastern Cape’

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who recently bought a team to play the South African T20 League, has now named their team Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The Sunrisers franchise took to Instagram to announce the name of the Port Elizabeth-based franchise.

The team has already signed Aiden Markram ahead of the inaugural season. The 27-year-old was also a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2022. The right-handed batter scored 381 runs from 14 matches but couldn’t help Hyderabad to qualify for the playoffs of the competition. Hyderabad finished eighth in the league with 12 points from 14 games.