SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beats Mumbai Indians by 31 Runs After Record-Breaking Feat

The Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win of the 2024 Indian Premier League season, defeating the Mumbai Indians by 31 runs on Wednesday, March 27.

SRH posted a record-breaking total of 277/3, the highest in IPL history, powered by Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten 80 off 34 balls and quickfire fifties from Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Mumbai Indians, in response, managed 246/5, contributing to the highest match aggregate of 523 runs ever witnessed in the IPL.

