SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beats Mumbai Indians by 31 Runs After Record-Breaking Feat

The Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win of the 2024 Indian Premier League season, defeating the Mumbai Indians by 31 runs on Wednesday, March 27.
SRH posted a record-breaking total of 277/3, the highest in IPL history, powered by Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten 80 off 34 balls and quickfire fifties from Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Mumbai Indians, in response, managed 246/5, contributing to the highest match aggregate of 523 runs ever witnessed in the IPL.
Playing XIs:
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat (Umran Malik - substitute)
- Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka (Romario Shepherd - substitute)