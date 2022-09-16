Sri Lanka announces full strength squad for T20 World Cup 2022, Dushmantha Chameera included

Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara, who both missed the Asia Cup due to injuries, have been included in the Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup subject to fitness. The remaining 13 members for the T20 World Cup were all part of the extended Sri Lanka squad for the recently concluded Asia Cup which Sri Lanka won by defeating Pakistan. Chameera was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a calf injury while Kumara's last international appearance came against India in the Mohali Test in March 2022.

In their absence, Karunaratne, Madushanka and Madushan handled the pace responsibilities, picking up 19 wickets between them in Sri Lanka's victorious campaign.Sri Lanka are grouped alongside Namibia, Netherlands and the UAE in Group A in the first round of the T20 World Cup. Only the top two teams from both Group A and Group B - which features Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe - will make it to the Super 12 stage.Sri Lanka take on Namibia on October 16 in their first game of the competition. They face the UAE next on October 18 followed by their match against the Netherlands on October 20.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk),Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan