India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Tickets Hit Whopping Prices in Resale Market

Tickets for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 went on sale Feb. 22, with limited matches available on a first-come, first-served basis. Some fans who secured tickets are now reselling them at inflated prices.

The price of tickets for the India-Pakistan match on June 9 in New York has skyrocketed, reaching levels comparable to those of major basketball and baseball leagues, according to USA Today. Tickets for the Men in Blue's games against Pakistan and Canada (June 15 in Florida) have sold out.

Read Also | Team India, England arrive at Kangra airport ahead of 5th Test in Dharamshala

Resale websites like StubHub and SeatGeek are now listing tickets at significantly higher prices. The ICC website listed minimum prices at 497 rupees (INR) and a maximum (excluding taxes) of 33,148 rupees. Resale websites are offering tickets for close to 33.16 lakh rupees, with platform fees pushing the final cost to 41.44 lakh rupees.

StubHub has the cheapest ticket for the India-Pakistan match at 1.04 lakh rupees, while SeatGeek lists the most expensive ticket at 1.86 crore rupees, including platform fees. Viagogo, a major secondary marketplace, boasts the highest price at 57.15 lakh rupees.

USA Today reported that the average ticket price for the World Series was 91,175 rupees, while courtside seats for the NBA Finals cost 20 lakh rupees. Super Bowl 58 tickets averaged 7.45 lakh rupees.