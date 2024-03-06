Suryakumar Yadav Makes Batting Comeback, Returns to Nets After Surgery Ahead of IPL 2024; Watch Video

India and Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav returned to the nets for the first time since undergoing surgery in January. Yadav posted a video on his Instagram story showing him batting ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Suryakumar Yadav had Started batting in the nets after recovering from his surgery ahead of #IPL2024pic.twitter.com/wFZlyQv6HM — Priyanka Joshi (@Priyank79476502) March 6, 2024

The right-handed batsman hasn't played competitive cricket since India's T20I series against South Africa in December 2023. He suffered an ankle injury while fielding, which later led to the discovery of a sports hernia. The injury forced him out of action until February and caused him to miss crucial World Cup preparation time.

Read Also | MS Dhoni Arrives in Chennai, Joins Chennai Super Kings Camp Ahead of IPL 2024; Watch Video

Yadav's return to training is a positive sign for both the Mumbai Indians and Indian cricket fans. MI hopes his inclusion will provide stability in the middle overs during their upcoming season, especially with a new captain at the helm.

Yadav himself will be looking to regain form and secure playing time in the IPL before the T20 World Cup. He was in excellent form in the T20 format prior to his injury, scoring a fifty and a century in his last two T20I matches against South Africa.

Yadav boasts impressive numbers in T20 cricket. Since his debut in 2021, he has played 60 T20Is, scoring 2,141 runs at an average of 45.55 and a remarkable strike rate of 171.55. He has also amassed four centuries and 17 fifties in just 60 matches.

Read Also | I loved the atmosphere: Jemimah Rodrigues following Delhi Capitals' memorable home debut