Former Indian Cricketer Reacts To Reports Of Kohli Being Dropped For T20 World Cup, Says..

New Delhi [India], March 15 : Stating that star batter Virat Kohli is a must in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad, former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth on Friday said it would not be possible to play without Virat as the team needs the "sheet anchor."

Srikkanth's comments come amid media reports that Virat could be dropped from India's T20 World Cup squad to make way for youngsters.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth rubbished all talks around Virat's status for the tournament, slamming the "rumour mongers". He pointed out that it was Virat who took India to the semifinals of the last edition in Australia.

"No chance (Virat missing out on T20 World Cup). It is not possible to be without Virat Kohli at the T20 World Cup. He is the one who took us to the semi-finals in T20 World Cup 2022. He was the Man of the Tournament (in 2014 and 2016 editions). Who is saying all this? These rumour-mongers, do not they have any other job? What is the basis for all this chatter? If India has to win the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli is a must in the squad," Srikkanth said.

"You need a guy who can just stay there. India need that sheet anchor, be it T20 World Cup or ODI World Cup. Without Virat Kohli, the Indian team cannot go. We need Virat Kohli, 100 per cent. I still believe Virat Kohli should be honoured like how Sachin Tendulkar was in 2011. The Indian team should win the World Cup for Virat. It will be a great thing for Virat Kohli," added the former batter.

Notably, Virat is the highest run-getter in T20I cricket. In 117 matches, he has scored 4,037 runs at an average of 51.75 and a strike rate of over 138, with a century and 37 fifties in 109 innings. His best score is 122*.

Also, Virat is the most decorated batter in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup and is its leading run-scorer. In 27 T20 WC matches, Virat has made 1,141 runs at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30, with 14 half-centuries in 25 innings. His best score is 89*. He was also the 'Player of the Tournament' in 2014 (319 runs in six matches at an average of 106.33 with four fifties) and 2016 (273 runs in five matches at an average of 136.5 with three fifties) editions, in which India finished as runners-up and semifinalists respectively. He ended as the leading run-scorer in 2014. During the successful run chases in nine innings of the tournament, Virat averages a massive 518 as he has been only dismissed once.

In the 2022 edition in Australia, Virat ended as the leading run-getter, with 296 runs in six matches at an average of 98.66 and a strike rate of 136.40, with four fifties. His knock of 82* against Pakistan in a tough run-chase of 160 runs at Melbourne is also considered as one of the best T20I knocks ever played.

Virat is a chase-master in T20Is, scoring 2,012 runs in 52 matches while chasing at an average of 71.85 and a strike rate of over 136, with 20 fifties. His record gets multi-fold greater in T20 WC during the run-chases. In nine innings while chasing during the marquee tournament, Virat has scored 518 runs at a batting average of 518.00! This is because he was dismissed only once while chasing. He has scored centuries in seven innings while chasing.

Team India is grouped with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and USA in Group A for the 2024 tournament and will kickstart their campaign against Ireland on June 5 before playing their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9.

