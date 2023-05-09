Sri Lanka announces schedule for three match ODI series against Afghanistan

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 9 : Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the schedule of their upcoming three-match home ODI series against Afghstan.

The hosts will look to focus on their preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier matches in Zimbabwe in June and July by playing Afghstan in a three-match ODI series.

The Afghstan cricket team will arrive in Sri Lanka on May 29 and the three matches will be played on June 2, 4 and 7 respectively.

All the matches are set to be played at the MRIC Stadium in Hambantota.

Afghstan last toured Sri Lanka for an ODI series in November 2022, when both sides produced a competitive battle in each encounter.

Afghstan stunned Sri Lanka in the first ODI, by securing the first match by 60 runs.

The second contest ended with no result. The Lions roared back by winning the third ODI by four wickets and levelling the series.

This series will also mark the return of international men's cricket in Hambantota, with the venue last hosting an ODI match in February 2020.

Sri Lanka vs Afghstan three-match ODI Schedule:

1st ODI - June 2, Hambantota

2nd ODI - June 4, Hambantota

3rd ODI - June 7, Hambantota.

Along with this Sri Lanka's Women's team will be in action against the England Women's Cricket team three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 31. The three T20I matches will be played in Hove, Chelmsford, and Derby.

This will be followed by a three-match ODI series between September 9-14 in Chester-le-Street, Northampton, and Leicester. The remaining T20Is are at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, on September 2 and The Incora County Ground, Derby, on September 6.

The three-match ODI series will commence at the Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, Durham, on Saturday 9 September. Durham originally had an IT20 scheduled.

The series will be key for Sri Lanka in its bid to prepare for the Asian Games in China, which will take place between September 23 and October 8.

