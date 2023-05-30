Sri Lanka announces squad for ODI series against Afghanistan, Karunaratne returns to side

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 30 : Opening batter Dimuth Karunaratne returned to Sri Lanka's ODI squad for three ODIs matches series against Afghanistan, after being out of action for more than two years in the 50-over format.

Dushmantha Chameera, who had missed the New Zealand tour in March 2023 after undergoing ankle surgery also returned to the side.

Apart from them, an uncapped Legspinning allrounder Dushan Hemantha will also be a part of the team in the squad to face Afghanistan in three ODIs, starting on Friday as per ESPNcricinfo.

Left-arm spinning allrounder Dunith Wellalage has not made it to the side, meanwhile, wicketkeeper Kusal Perera was not available due to his hamstring injury.

Karunaratne's comeback could indicate that the selectors are preparing for ODI World Cup and want experienced players on the side. Karunaratne may open alongside Pathum Nissanka in the series and later in the World Cup 2023.

Hemantha has also been selected for the squad, he could be there to serve as a backup for Wanindu Hasaranga, who is reportedly receiving treatment for a foot issue at the moment. Maheesh Theekshana is the only other frontline spinner on the team.

Chameera back in the lineup along with Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, and Matheesha Pathirana, the seam assault seems especially potent. Pathirana recently put up a terrific performance as a key player in the IPL, although he has never taken part in an ODI. Another seam-bowling alternative is the all-arounder Chamika Karunaratne.

The three games will all be held in Hambantota and the matches will start from Friday onwards. Afghanistan, who have already qualified for the World Cup, will use it as preparation for the major tournament. Sri Lanka has not yet formally taken its position. These games will serve as practise for the qualification competition that must be played in Zimbabwe the following month.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana.

