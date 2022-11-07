Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket after rape allegations

Sri Lankan batsman Danushka Gunathilaka's has been suspended by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect following his arrest from a Sydney hotel on Sunday, November 6 with charges of four counts of sexual intercourse without consent pressed against him.

In an official statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday, November 7, it has been mentioned that Danushka Gunathilaka will not be eligible for any selections following this controversial incident where he has been accused of sexually assaulting an Australian women by forceful means without her consent.

"Furthermore, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offense, and, upon conclusion of the aforementioned court case in Australia, steps will be taken to penalize the said player if found guilty", the statement read. Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to emphasize that it adopts a "zero tolerance" policy for any such conduct by a player and will provide all the required support to the Australian law enforcement authorities to carry out an impartial inquiry into the incident", it added. The left-handed batter played against Namibia in the first round match of the ongoing showpiece and was out for a duck. Later, he was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury even as the team qualified for the Super 12 stage. The Lankan team finished fourth in Group 1.