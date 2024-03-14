Ex-Sri Lankan Cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne Injured in Car Accident,

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne suffered minor injuries in a car accident Thursday in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka.

According to media reports, the accident occurred in the Thirapanne locality when Thirimanne's car collided with a lorry. The car sustained significant damage. Thirimanne, 34, retired from cricket in 2022. His family and well-wishers were relieved to learn his injuries were minor.

A left-handed batsman, Thirimanne made his international debut for Sri Lanka in 2010 against India in the Bangladesh tri-series. He became a regular member of the squad in his early years but wasn't always included in the playing XI. After Tillakaratne Dilshan's retirement, Thirimanne became a more consistent selection, primarily batting in the top order.

He also captained the national team on occasion in the absence of Angelo Mathews.

Sri Lankan cricket faced a period of decline after the retirements of legends like Lasith Malinga, Kumar Sangakkara, and Mahela Jayawardene. This made it difficult for Thirimanne to flourish, as he was under pressure to perform in a team that had previously been a dominant force.

With the board aiming to rebuild the team, younger players like Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, and Pathum Nissanka were preferred over Thirimanne, who ultimately retired in 2022.