Watch: Comedy of Errors As 5 Bangladesh Players Chase Same Ball in Hilarious Video, Netizens React

A comical scene unfolded on Day 3 of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as five Bangladeshi fielders chased after the same ball rolling towards the boundary. The incident occurred in the 21st over of the Sri Lankan second innings with Prabath Jayasuriya at the crease. Looking to build pressure after Sri Lanka lost six wickets quickly, Bangladesh set a tight field for bowler Hasan Mahmud.

Watch video here:

Mahmud delivered a full toss, which Jayasuriya nudged toward the gully. In a moment of confusion, five fielders, including the point fielder, chased the ball. Point fielder Liton Das eventually secured the ball, but Sri Lanka managed to scamper two runs. A video of this bizarre incident went viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with netizens comparing it to a scene from the movie "Lagaan" where all fielders run towards the ropes to save a boundary.

Here's how netizens reacted:

This reminds me of this scene from lagaan 😂 pic.twitter.com/8Iq4KEzJDV — 🦏 رومان عالم🇮🇳🇵🇸𓃵 (@Alamruman97) April 1, 2024

Same feeling😭😂



These nagiin jokersse are our daily entertainment pic.twitter.com/4Fw1mHjjGk — Rakshit Shah - DUNKI (@rshah2611) April 1, 2024

Same same but different pic.twitter.com/5x8GYkmeSR — Mukesh Garg (@mukeshg06269997) April 1, 2024

Read Also | IPL 2024: BCCI Invites Franchise Owners for Informal Meet in Ahmedabad on April 16, Likely to Discuss Mega Auction

BAN vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights:

Sri Lanka tightened their grip on the second Test against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka, who won the first Test by a wide margin, now lead by over 450 runs after reaching 102-6 in their second innings at stumps. Resuming on 49-0, Bangladesh batsmen Zakir Hasan (54) and Taijul Islam (22) provided a steady start. However, a flurry of wickets after Hasan's dismissal saw the hosts collapse.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (1) and Mominul Haque (33) failed to capitalise, while Shakib Al Hasan, returning from injury, could only manage 15 runs before being dismissed by Asitha Fernando. Fernando was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, claiming 4-34. Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, and Vishwa Fernando also chipped in with two wickets each.

Sri Lanka's second innings began shakily with Dimuth Karunaratne (4) and Kusal Mendis (0) falling cheaply. Opener Nishan Madushanka (34) and veteran Angelo Mathews (39 not out) steadied the ship with a 45-run partnership.

Dinesh Chandimal (9) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1) perished quickly, but Mathews remained defiant as Sri Lanka stretched their lead. Left-arm seamer Hasan Mahmud was the most successful Bangladesh bowler with 4-51.

Brief Scores: