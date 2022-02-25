Sri Lanka name 18-member strong squad for India Tests, Thirimanne, Dickwella return

Sri Lanka have named an 18-member squad for their two-match Test series against India, beginning 4 March.Kusal Mendis, who had suffered a hamstring injury during the fifth T20I against Australia, is expected to recover in time and has been included in the squad subject to fitness. Mendis has not played in whites since January last year, but his recent form in limited-overs has worked in his favour. Niroshan Dickwella has also made a return to the squad. Both Mendis and Dickwella missed Sri Lanka's last series against West Indies at home, the two of them serving a ban for bio-bubble breach in England.

Jeffery Vandersay, the 32-year-old legspinner, has got his maiden Test call-up. Suranga Lakmal, who will retire from international cricket after the series, will lead the pace attack. The likes of Oshada Fernando, Roshen Silva, Suminda Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis (for fitness reasons), Minod Bhanuka, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando and Chamika Gunasekara don't make it to the squad. The first Test will be played in Mohali from 4 to 8 March, followed by the second Test in Bengaluru from 12 to 16 March. The series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship, where Sri Lanka are placed first while India are placed fifth in the standings.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Kusal Mendis*, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis – will not take part due to an injury, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya

