Mohammed Siraj and Kusal Mendis Engage in Heated Exchange During IND vs SL 3rd ODI (Watch Video)

During the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, a heated exchange occurred between India's Mohammed Siraj and Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis. The incident took place during the 39th over of the match.

Siraj, who had struggled in his earlier spells, showed significant improvement in his third spell. His aggressive bowling led to an intense moment when Mendis faced a 135kph delivery that kept low. The two players exchanged words following the delivery, escalating tensions on the field. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat in the final ODI. Sri Lanka leads the series 1-0, following a thrilling tie in the first match and a 32-run victory in the second. The series win would end a 27-year wait for Sri Lanka in bilateral ODIs against India. The final match features a fresh wicket expected to test batters against spinners. India made changes to their lineup, bringing in Riyan Parag for an ODI debut and adding Rishabh Pant. Arshdeep Singh and Lokesh Rahul were dropped. Sri Lanka also made one change, replacing Akila Dananjaya with Maheesh Theekshana.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.