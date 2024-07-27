India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Yadav Makes Captaincy Debut With Success as India Beats Sri Lanka by 43 Runs

India's new T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shone with a sensational fifty as the side beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Leading the team for the first time, Suryakumar scored 58 off 26 balls, helping India post a formidable 213 for 7 in their 20 overs. Rishabh Pant also played a crucial role with a fine knock of 49 off 33 balls.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill laid a solid platform for India, with Jaiswal scoring 40 off 21 balls and Gill contributing 34 off 16 balls. Their explosive partnership set the tone early on, allowing Suryakumar and Pant to capitalize on the foundation laid. India, having been invited to bat first, made the most of their opportunity with aggressive batting throughout the innings.

In reply, Sri Lanka fought valiantly, led by Pathum Nissanka who scored a brilliant 79 off 48 balls, and Kusal Mendis who added 45 off 27 balls. Despite their efforts, Sri Lanka faltered towards the end, unable to keep up with the required run rate and eventually falling short by 43 runs.

India's bowlers held their nerve, taking crucial wickets at key moments to ensure the victory. The hosts' spirited chase showcased their determination, but India's commanding total proved too much to overcome.