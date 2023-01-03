Sri Lanka opt to bowl first, Gill and Mavi making debut

Team India hope to get off to a winning start in the new year as they take on Sri Lanka in the first of three T20Is on Tuesday. ShivamMaviandShubmanGillgettheirmaidenT20Icapsfromvice-captainSuryakumarYadavandskipperHardikPandyarespectively.

While Gill has already represented the Men in Blue in Tests and ODIs, this will be Shivam Mavi's first international game. Both Gill and Mavi were part of the victorious Prithvi Shaw-led Indian team in the 2018 U-19 World Cup. For India, it will also mark the beginning of a new era with the BCCI having named all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the captain for the series.