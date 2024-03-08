India vs England 5th Test Day 2: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill Shine with Centuries in Dharamsala

Rohit Sharma scored his 12th test century to power India towards a strong position in the 5th test against England in Dharamsala. Shubman Gill also scored a fine century. Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets to bundle England out for 218, with India's batsmen starting strongly on a dominant opening day for the hosts in the fifth Test on Thursday.

Yadav returned figures of 5-72, with fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin -- playing his landmark 100th Test -- taking four wickets, the spinners helping India bowl out the visitors in just 57.4 overs. India reached 135-1 at stumps at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium, still trailing England by 83 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma, on 52, and Shubman Gill, on 26, were batting at the close of play after the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 57.