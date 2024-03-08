India vs England 5th Test Day 2 Lunch: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Centuries Help India Take 46-run Lead in Dharamsala

India is in a commanding position, courtesy of a mammoth 2nd wicket stand between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Both have notched up their respective centuries as well. Rohit on 102, Gill on 101. As the umpires signal the end of the First Session on Day 2, the stage is set for an exhilarating day of Test cricket, with India firmly in control.

Showing dominance, India has asserted their authority without losing a wicket, accumulating a formidable total of 264 runs for the loss of only one wicket, securing a commanding lead of 46 runs. Leading the charge for India are the dynamic duo of Rohit Sharma, the unstoppable Indian captain, and the talented Shubman Gill. Sharma, maintaining his exceptional form, has added another century to his illustrious career.