Sri Lanka's Hasaranga reprimanded for showing dissent during final ODI against Afghanistan

Dubai, Dec 1 Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been reprimanded for showing dissent during the final ODI against Afghanistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

Hasaranga received the official reprimand for breaching the Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct during the final Cricket World Cup Super League match of the series against Afghanistan in Pallekele on Wednesday.

As per ICC, the star all-rounder was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

"He received one demerit point, his first in 24 months, as well as a maximum penalty of 50% of match fees," the ICC said in a statement.

During the match, Najibullah Zadran's LBW decision was overturned during Hasaranga's third over after being given out by the on-field umpire initially. Frustrated at the decision, the 25-year-old pointed at the giant screen.

The 25-year-old admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, thus a formal hearing was not required.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Lyndon Hannibal, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasari and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge.

