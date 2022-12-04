Star India pacer's luggage misplaced by airlines on eve of Bangladesh ODI series

Deepak Chahar, an Indian bowler, responded harshly after Malayan Airlines botched flight service that failed to provide him with food and ended up misplacing his luggage.

Chahar was en route from New Zealand to Dhaka for the three-match ODI series between India and Bangladesh. The pacer travelled to Bangladesh to join the Indian team for the three-match ODI series, which begins on Sunday.

"Had a worse experience travelling with Malaysia airlines @MAS.first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class. Now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow," tweeted Chahar.

The Malaysian airlines responded to the Indian pacer's tweet and shared a link for him to register a complaint while apologising for the inconvenience caused.

"May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. We would recommend for you fill in the Customer Feedback form," responded the airline.

Chahar replied to the link shared by Malaysian Airlines and said that the link is not working.

The pacer was part of the Indian squad that recently toured New Zealand. The team played a three-match ODI and T20 series.

Earlier, the Indian team named Umran Malik as a replacement for Mohammad Shami after the latter was reportedly ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh due to a hand injury. The bowler is doubtful for the two-Test series after ODIs as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

