Steve Smith declines BBL offer from Sydney Sixers

Steve Smith has reportedly rejected an offer from the Sydney Sixers, with the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season on the cards. Smith told the franchise that he is unsure about needing rest after Australia’s Test summer season towards the end of the year. The batter also admitted that he did not want to seal a spot in the team, and wanted to make way for younger players.

“At the moment he (Smith) has decided not to commit,” Smith’s manager Warren Craig told Sydney Morning Herald. “There is a lot of cricket coming up.” Cricket Australia (CA) has vowed to allow Smith to play a few games in the BBL if he changes his mind, but it could be a gamble for Sydney Sixers to leave out a spot in the squad until the end of the year with the 33-year-old being unsure about his availability. However, it is said that the BBL is eager to find a way to get Smith on board with the Sixers as a replacement player if at all he is interested to partake in the competition later, as per Newscorp reports. Smith boasts an experience of playing in 229 T20 matches with 4,724 runs under his belt. He also has a century and 21 fifties in the format, along with 54 wickets with the ball.